L’Oréal appoints new global president of luxury fragrances

L’Oréal Group has appointed Sandrine Groslier as its new global president of luxe fragrance brands, where she will oversee eight luxury brands within the company’s portfolio.

Luxe Fragrance Brands is a new international department of L’Oréal Luxe, Groslier said in a LinkedIn post announcing her appointment, and covers products by the likes of Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Azzaro and Diesel.

Groslier went on to state that the new entity will aim to enrich the group’s perfume expertise and develop its brands as it looks towards the global expansion of its Fragrance Category.

Groslier joined the L’Oréal Group in 2020 as global president Mugler Azzaro Beauté and Fashion.

Prior to this, she spent nearly 14 years at cosmetics company Clarins Group, where she held a number of leadership positions, and also served for over 10 years in high-ranking roles at Mugler.

In her post, Groslier said: “I spent 26 years of my professional life creating and developing international perfume brands, in particular Mugler. For the last 10 years, we have relaunched Mugler to transform it into one of the most edgy and desirable fashion and fragrance brands, redefining today’s pop culture.”

Groslier stated she would be handing over her position at Mugler to Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum.

She added: “I am delighted to take on a new challenge that has been offered to me within my new L’Oréal family.”