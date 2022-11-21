L’Oréal Group launches new luxury brand Shihyo through third-party joint venture

Beauty conglomerate L’Oréal Group has announced a collaboration with Hotel Shilla and Anchor Equity Partners to launch a new luxury beauty brand, Shihyo.

Launched through third-party joint venture Loshian, a first for the group, Shihyo is based around “the naturality of 24 herbal ingredients” harvested at the peak of each season, combined with scientific research.

All formulas include the patented signature ingredient ‘ShiHyo24’, a concentrate of all 24 of the herbal ingredients infused with fermented rice and ginseng water.

The brand will offer 24 different types of ampoules featuring each of the ingredients, alongside other skincare products such as hair products, facial cleansers, essence and cream.

Shihyo’s first flagship store, ‘Seoul Garden’, will open in the coming months at The Shilla Seoul Hotel in South Korea, with the goal of engaging consumers and offering an immersive experience.

In a release, In-Gyu Han, COO of the hotel group, said: “Shihyo is a luxury beauty brand that brings out the best of naturality and efficacy with seasonal ingredients directly sourced from local farmers in Korea.

“With our rich retail expertise married with L’Oréal’s strong brand building capabilities, we believe Shihyo will elevate the desire for natural, luxury beauty in Asia.”

Its launch will leverage L’Oréal’s beauty expertise, the hotel’s retail channels and Anchor’s financial business model.