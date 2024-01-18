L'Oréal invests in Swiss longevity biotech company Timeline

Global beauty giant L'Oréal, through its venture capital fund Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development (Bold), has invested in Timeline, a Swiss consumer health biotech company specialising in longevity.

In a statement, Timeline confirmed that it raised 66 million US dollars in an “oversubscribed” Series D financing round, including strategic investment from L'Oréal and Nestlé.

The funds will be used to build Timeline into a leading longevity consumer health brand by expanding the science, product categories, and markets across food, beauty and health sectors.

At the heart of the company is its exclusive molecule named 'Mitopure,’ which is backed by more than 15 years of research and is clinically proven to target a key cellular longevity pathway by recycling and renewing the powerhouses inside cells, the mitochondria. Optimal mitochondrial function is essential for maintaining cellular energy, which supports muscle strength, cognition, immune resilience, skin vitality and other important benefits, offering a comprehensive approach to promoting healthspan.

Timeline incorporates the properties of this molecule into dietary supplements and skincare products. Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive officer and in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal, said: “Longevity is about living healthier for longer and L’Oréal has been working for a decade to understand and anticipate what this could mean for beauty.

“Longevity is a new definition of beauty, at the intersection of different scientific disciplines, from decoding biological markers to analysing external exposure. Our investment in Timeline is exciting for its potential to transpose key hallmarks of longevity onto skin health and beauty.”