L2 Brands acquires Ouray Sportswear

L2 Brands, a branded apparel and headwear maker, has bought Ouray Sportswear and Locale Outdoor from S&S Activewear.

Founded in 1965, Ouray serves more than 4,000 customers, and in 2021 acquired outdoor-inspired headwear and accessories company Locale.

S&S Activewear then acquired Ouray as part of its acquisition of distributor TSC Apparel in 2021.

L2 Brands, which owns apparel, headwear, and home décor brands League and Legacy, said its latest acquisitions will provide it with “significant opportunities” in the growing market for customized sportswear across the destination, collegiate, golf, and consumer branded channels.

The company said it is “well positioned to build on Ouray's recent success, as the business scales and expands into new product categories, geographies and end markets”.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ouray and Locale team to the L2 family,” CEO Paige Wingert said in a statement.

“Both are a tremendous addition and highly complementary fit for L2's portfolio with significant potential for continued growth,” he said.