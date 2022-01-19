La Maison des Startups LVMH names 23 new start-ups

Twenty-three start-ups have been selected to participate in season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH, the accelerator programme to bring new services and innovative products to market for the luxury industry.

The six-month programme, located at Station F in Paris, aims to foster creativity and innovation while developing a community of individuals committed to designing tomorrow’s luxury. The accelerator was launched in April 2018 as a fast-track for start-ups to navigate the luxury universe, and it has led to more than 285 collaborations.

Participants in the accelerator will take part in demo-sessions and e-workshops, allowing the start-ups to pitch LVMH and its fashion houses to work on industry-specific innovation needs that impact all business sectors at LVMH, from fashion and leather goods to perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewellery, wines and spirits, selective retailing, hospitality, and media.

Season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH features 23 global start-ups, selected to work with LVMH’s Maisons on six strategic topics: 3D and virtual product experience, omnichannel and retail, employee experience and CSR, operations and manufacturing excellence, media and brand awareness, and sustainability.

Biophilica, NWO and Altava among La Maison des Startups LVMH accelerator

Highlights include NWO.ai, which is participating to potentially spot emerging consumer trends and understand the drivers behind them before these trends become exponential, while Altava intersects technology and fashion allowing brands into metaverse with virtual spaces to digitalise collections in a fully branded and customised environment, and <a href=”https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/biophilica-wins-iet-and-fashion-district-manufacturing-futures-prize/2021090957584” target=”_self”><u>Biophilica</u></a>, which won the IET and Fashion District ‘Manufacturing Futures’ prize for its ‘Treekind’ plant-based leather alternative for the fashion industry that is recyclable as green waste, home compostable, plastic-free, and estimated carbon neutral.

Commenting on taking part in season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH, Miroslav Dimitrov, chief operating officer at NWO.ai, said in a statement: “We’re proud to be selected for the 7th season of LVMH’s La Maison des Startups program and look forward to exploring all the opportunities with the different Maisons over the next few months.

“This achievement signifies the importance of leveraging alternative data to drive innovation across the consumer products industries – from fashion to wines and spirits – and we are looking forward to helping leverage these compelling insights using our cutting-edge technology.”

The 23 start-ups taking part include:

3D and Virtual Product Experience

Altava - customisable digital solutions for brands to appear in the metaverse Barney – connecting fashion brands to the virtual world Tangiblee – beyond AR and 3D, interactive e-commerce experiences Threedium - a metaverse company to create, manage and deploy life-like 3D/AR experiences at scale

Omnichannel and Retail

Maxxing - hyper-personalisation, promotions and loyalty to boost customer engagement Uncrowd - experience analytics for market share growth Velou - intelligent product discovery automation

Employee Experience and CSR

Collock – engaging talents and audience with games Essteem – helping brands bridge the gap between CSR intentions and measurable social impact Heyaxel – successful hiring experience, without additional tools

Operations and Manufacturing Excellence

Gardenia Technologies – making companies more operationally efficient, more sustainable and more profitable Mercateam – managing, training and empowering talents in the industry Psycle – customised quality control made easy

Media and Brand Awareness

Crowlingo – fully multilingual monitoring platform to analyse impactful topics in real-time Dragonfly AI – content performance prediction NWO – leveraging unstructured data to understand global cultural shifts and identify emerging microtrends Qwarry – embracing the future of contextual advertising

Sustainability

Authentic Material – circular recycling: design and manufacturing of materials based on luxury brands sourcing Biophilica – plastic-free leather alternatives made with green waste Graviky – making everyday materials from carbon emissions Greenspector – measurement and analysis tool to help eco-design web, mobile and IoT solutions Lavoisier Composites – innovative materials of minimal footprint to design products with extra soul Resortecs – innovative threads, rivets and disassembly technology to drive circularity and make recycling easy