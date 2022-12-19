La Redoute signs partnerships with several top schools in France

In order to continue its efforts when it comes to young graduates, French fashion and lifestyle retailer La Redoute has signed partnerships with several major schools in France: French central graduate school École Centrale de Lille, Edhec Business School, engineering school École d'ingéniers Junia, and Skema Business School.

With these new partnerships, the fashion and lifestyle company hopes to continue its presence in the Hauts-de-France region.

The aim is to "help students develop their skills, build their career path and promote recruiting. They will be involved in a number of competitions, learning experiences, exchanges and exchanges during the year", La Redoute explains in a press release.

The École Centrale de Lille and Junia Ingéniers are engineering schools while Edhec Business School and Skema Business School are business schools.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR and has been translated and edited into English by Veerle Versteeg.