LA wholesaler Ambiance Apparel becomes centre of ICE raids

A Los Angeles clothing wholesaler has found itself at the centre of an immigration crackdown that has sparked riots and protests across the city.

Ambiance Apparel was among the targets of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on June 6, triggering four days of unrest in LA, which escalated upon US president Donald Trump’s decision to send in the National Guard.

The clothing manufacturer and wholesaler, located in LA’s fashion district, was zoned in on after a judge found “probable cause” that it was using false documents for some employees, according to representatives for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Attorney’s Office.

The DHS has since said that 118 immigrants were arrested this week, some of whom have had their names released alongside allegations of criminal violations. Following the raid, protests broke out across LA, which were responded to by 2,000 members of the California National Guard, deployed by Trump on June 7 alongside the Los Angeles Police Department.

Families of those detained at Ambiance Apparel showed up to a rally outside of the company’s warehouse on June 9. Here, at least four people shared in a news conference that they hadn’t received updates from immigration authorities or been able to contact their family members, according to NBC News.

California attorney general Rob Bonta has now moved to sue the Trump administration for federalising the state’s National Guard and deploying them without backing from state leaders.

FashionUnited has contacted Ambiance Apparel with a request to comment.