LA Wildfires: How brands and designers are helping out

As wildfires continue to tear through the outskirts of Los Angeles, designers and fashion brands have announced plans and initiatives to support those heavily impacted by the blaze. From fundraisers to clothing drives, here are what some are doing to help…

Collina Strada

New York-based designer Collina Strada took to Instagram to share that LA was her first home and seeing it "devastated by fires is incredibly heartbreaking”. She added that she will be donating clothing and supporting all clothing drives aimed at aiding those impacted, before going on to encourage others who have the means to also contribute to relief efforts.

Noend Denim

Devin Kang, the founder and creative director of LA-based Noend Denim, shared on social media that he and the brand would supply those in need of clothes. Via a drive hosted by Korea Town, the label was able to package up over 1,000 pairs of jeans, 1,500 hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and 800 masks.

LoveShackFancy

Earlier in the week, fashion and fragrance retailer LoveShackFancy shared a fundraiser on its Instagram aiming to raise money to support the LA Fire Department.

Stoney Clover

Accessories brand Stoney Clover said it was putting together bags to support those who may have lost everything, and was working to ensure they were distributed as quickly as possible to reach impacted communities. In the post on Instagram, Stoney Clover called on other brands who are able to donate over 250 units of essentials, including clothing and skincare products, to collaborate on the initiative.

Denim Dudes

Denim-centric trend forecaster Amy Leverton of Denim Dudes has been sharing the stories and GoFundMes of fellow industry peers throughout the week via Instagram.

Rudy Jude

Rudy Jude shared earlier this week that it was packaging up bundles of past season clothes and samples to bring over to its Venice store for anyone who has been displaced or lost their home. The company has since shared that it has closed its LA store “until it's safe to open again”.

Lisa Says Gah

In a post announcing that its LA store was to remain closed due to the wildfires, Californian brand Lisa Says Gah said it would be donating 15 percent of its sales through the weekend to the LAFD Foundation.

Dippin Daisys

On its official social media account, swimwear label Dippin Daisys announced it would be donating “as much apparel as we can to local organisations” and asked those interested in collaborating to reach out. “Our hearts go out to all of our friends, coworkers, loved ones, and the city of LA as a whole,” the statement continued.

Citizens of Humanity

Denim brand Citizens of Humanity opened up its own headquarters in Huntington Park as a site for clothing donations, where individuals in need are able to select up to six items. The company will also be donating to a clothing drive at Franklin Elementary School, open January 13. In total, the brand will be donating over 3,500 units of women’s and men’s clothing from both its own line and Agolde.

For Love & Lemons

LA-born lingerie brand For Love & Lemons said it was “heartbroken by the devastation these fires have brought” and noted that it was “committed to supporting our community during this difficult time”. With this, the label announced it was organising donations and requested recommendations on organisations in need or brands looking to contribute. It further asked followers to point them in the direction of individuals who have lost their home and who may therefore like to receive a clothing package.

Centric Brands

Centric Brands, the parent company of Joe’s Jeans and Hudson Jeans, revealed it was donating 10,000 dollars between the American Red Cross and the LAFD Foundation. In a statement to Sourcing Journal, the company’s senior vice president, marketing and philanthropy, Amy Rapawy, also announced that it would be partnering with Delivering Good and their on-the-ground partners to distribute needed products, such as T-shirts and underwear.