Lacoste appoints Catherine Spindler as deputy CEO

Sportswear brand Lacoste has announced it will be welcoming Catherine Spindler as its new deputy chief executive officer.

Spindler, who initially joined the MF-owned brand in 2019 as chief brand officer, will be tasked with continuing the premiumisation of Lacoste and strengthening its identity throughout all of its markets and distribution channels.

Additionally, she will also be working to improve its go-to-market strategy in a bid to get closer to customer expectations within each of the different regions Lacoste globally operates in.

Speaking on Spindler’s appointment, Thierry Guibert, CEO of the brand, noted in a release that her three years within the company has enabled it to “breathe new life into the collections” and increase its desirability and global influence.

He also credited her with raising Lacoste’s CSR requirements and commitments “even higher”.

Guibert continued: “I am happy to be able to count on Catherine at my side to continue Lacoste’s development and support its ambition to become the most inspiring brand in fashion-sport.”

Spindler began her career at LVMH, and later took on various roles within the Rocher Group, where she managed the expansion of the Yves Rocher brand in the Asian market.

She has also held executive positions in the Veepee Group, including managing director of the company’s French operations.