Lacoste establishes licensing agreement for kidswear

Sportswear brand Lacoste has pinned down a partner for the licensing of the kidswear category in its Crocodile brand. New York-based Haddad Brands will assume the role of designing, developing, producing and marketing all Lacoste kids’ clothing and accessories lines.

The duo have signed onto a five-year agreement for products both within the US and worldwide, with the first collection for autumn 2025 expected to become available in boutiques from mid-July.

In a release, Lacoste chief executive officer, Thierry Guibert, said Haddad Brands displayed “undeniable expertise and know-how in kids’ fashion licensing”, representing a major asset for the continued development of the category.

His statement continued: “This strategic alliance enables us to strengthen our presence in the segment. We look forward to starting to work hand in hand and continue to offer our fans, from an early age, silhouettes that remain true to our values and our unique DNA.”

Meanwhile, in his own statement, president of Haddad Brands, Jack Haddad, said the company was “honoured, humbled and proud” to partner with Lacoste and its team.

“Partnering with such a prestigious house as Lacoste shows a true move upmarket in our brands portfolio. Combined with our incredible team, our seamless collaboration gives us great confidence that the Lacose kids product will continue to resonate with consumers globally,” Haddad added.