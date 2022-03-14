Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories reshuffles as it plans complete refresh

Lady Gaga-owned cosmetics company Haus Laboratories is stepping into a new chapter as it looks to grow a fresh version of the brand.

Haus, the brand’s 2.0, has launched with a brand new team, four new departments, four vice presidents, two new senior directors and more than 40 employees.

With a fresh focus on its people, the brand will build on Haus Laboratories already highly awarded and recognised work.

Susan Bates will be joining the team as vice president of package development. Bates, who has previously worked for Prada Beauty, will report to global beauty innovation leader, Gloria Ryu, a former innovation leader for the likes of Kylie Cosmetics and Drunk Elephant.

Vice president of creative has been announced as Angela Kongelbak, following on from her roles at BareMinerals and Kat Von D Beauty.

Additionally, Sephora veteran Irene Seferian will be joining the team as vice president of product marketing and education, while former Mattel executive Dave Marchi will come on as vice president of PR and partnerships.

The new vice presidents and team members will join existing Haus leaders and beauty veterans, as well as founding c-suite leaders, Ashumi Shippee and Ben Jones.