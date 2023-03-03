Lahnie Strange names SVP, global general manager of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced the appointment of Lahnie Strange to senior vice president, global general manager, Bobbi Brown.

Strange will join the company’s extended executive leadership team, and will report to Sandra Main, president, global brands, La Mer and Bobbi Brown.

She was selected for her expertise in being a brand-builder, with the company hoping her presence will support the elevation of Bobbi Brown’s aspirational and luxury positioning.

The brand is also hoping to further its approach to “artist-led” teaching, a release noted, as well as pushing its New York roots forward.

Strange has been tasked with leading the global brand strategy, developing new product and commercial innovation and expanding the hero product range.

Strange is also no stranger to ELC, initially joining the conglomerate in 2005, where she most recently held the position of SVP, general manager, Estée Lauder and Aerin Beauty, North America.

Prior to this, she has further served as SVP, global marketing and product development at Estée Lauder, during which time she was credited with leading the development of new growth strategies.

She has also worked on Bobbi Brown’s global marketing team over six years, starting 2010, eventually assuming the role of SVP, global marketing, product, consumer, digital.