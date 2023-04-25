Landing International joins forces with ClearForMe

Leading business-to-business beauty technology companies Landing International and ClearForMe have joined forces to create greater transparency and inclusivity in the beauty industry.

Landing International, an online marketplace described as the “engine behind North America’s indie beauty movement,” will integrate its technology with ClearForMe’s database of more than 1.8 million ingredients to allow retail beauty advisors to discover products by searching ingredients on its BeautyFluent app.

The integration, powered by ClearForMe’s Clickable Ingredients technology, will allow both companies to leverage one another’s customer network while making it “easy and seamless for beauty advisors to guide customers to products that match their ingredient interests and values”.

Sabrina Noorani, founder and chief executive at ClearForMe, said in a statement: “ClearForMe’s partnership with Landing International allows us to pave a new path for ingredient transparency while also embracing our shared mission to advance ingredient education for all partners in the industry.

“Our collaboration with Landing International and the BeautyFluent app is a way to meet beauty advisors and brands where they are using a technology that is already deeply woven into the day to day of both stakeholders.”

Sarah Chung Park, chief executive of Landing International, added: “While our technology accomplishes different things, there’s a lot of synergy in what we do and why we do it.

“We’ve seen that the beauty customer wants access to cleaner brands, more diverse brands, more socially conscious brands. Landing and ClearForMe help the customer get more of what they want–and help brands and retailers win in the process.”

ClearForMe, founded in 2017, provides user-friendly ingredient education, filter, and search capabilities rooted in transparency and personalisation. It currently works with more than 375 partners, including Credo Beauty, Ulta, Proudly and Mario Badescu.