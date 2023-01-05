Lands’ End announces executive leadership appointments

Lands’ End, Inc. has announced executive leadership appointments and organisational changes, which will take effect at the start of Lands’ End’s next fiscal year, beginning January 28, 2023.

Commenting on the development, the company’s chief executive officer-designate Andrew McLean stated in a release: “As we embark on the next phase of growth and development for this iconic American brand, these additions to our leadership team, and the changes to how we’re organised internally, will position Lands’ End to achieve our long-term goals”

Land’s End announces senior leadership changes

The company added that Peter L. Gray, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel has been appointed chief commercial officer. In this capacity, Gray will be charged with driving revenue growth in existing businesses and developing new income streams.

The company’s ecommerce, Outfitters (B2B), third party, retail and international businesses will report into Gray. He will also have responsibility for the company’s licence businesses and marketplace development while continuing to serve as chief administrative officer and general counsel.

Gray has more than 25 years of leadership and industry expertise. His broad business experience includes holding responsibility for distribution centre operations, corporate strategy, business development, procurement, real estate development, investor relations, legal and human resources.

Angie Rieger, the company’s divisional president, Lands’ End Outfitters, has been appointed chief transformation officer. In this newly created role, the company’s brand management and inventory planning functions will report to Rieger. Rieger is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the retail industry, including over 20 years with Lands’ End.

The company further said that Kym Maas will join as senior vice president, product and merchandising and will report to Rieger. In her role, Maas will be responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies in merchandising and brand management for the company, as well as testing new strategies and concepts for future growth.

Maas brings over 28 years of industry experience to Lands’ End, most recently serving as vice president of women’s merchandising at American Eagle Outfitters, and previously holding senior merchandising roles at Abercrombie & Fitch, Loft Ann Taylor Inc. and Anthropologie, among others.

Land’s End CFO Jim Gooch to step down

The company said, Jim Gooch, the company’s president and chief financial officer, has decided to step down from his leadership roles at the conclusion of Lands’ End’s 2022 fiscal year ending January 27, 2023, and will assist with the orderly transition of his duties as an advisor to the company through March 31, 2023.

Bernard McCracken, the company’s chief accounting officer, has been appointed interim chief financial officer.

“We thank Jim for his commitment and contributions to Lands’ End over the past seven years. His leadership has been key as we refined our strategic focus and positioned our company to create sustainable value for our shareholders, including over the past few years as we, like our customers, peers and employees learned to navigate through the new normal following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jerome Griffith, the company’s chief executive officer.

McLean will assume the position of chief executive officer on January 28, 2023, following Griffith’s previously announced retirement.