Lanvin Group reports 17.6 percent revenue decrease in 2025

Lanvin Group reports 17.6% revenue decline for 2025

Chinese-owned luxury fashion group Lanvin Group, which maintains a portfolio including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John, has announced its preliminary, unaudited revenues for the full year 2025. The results reflect a challenging period for the global luxury sector, characterized by softening consumer demand and significant internal restructuring.

Excluding the recently divested Caruso business, revenues from continuing operations reached 240.50 million euros (277 million dollars). This represents an 17.6 percent decrease year-over-year compared to the previous period. Management attributed the decline to ongoing market volatility and the execution of strategic initiatives designed to prioritize long-term brand positioning over short-term volume.

Portfolio performance and creative renewal

The 2025 financial year was defined by operational refinements across the group’s four core maisons. French couture house Lanvin commenced a creative transition under artistic director Peter Copping. According to the group, Copping’s debut collection received positive industry feedback, which has translated into encouraging order momentum within the womenswear category. The company also announced the appointment of Barbara Werschine as deputy CEO of Lanvin.

Austrian skinwear specialist Wolford named Marco Pozzo as CEO and saw a stabilization in operational performance as production and logistics conditions improved. The brand, reported progress across its e-commerce and wholesale channels. Meanwhile, American luxury house St. John demonstrated resilience within the North American market, sustained by a loyal customer base. The brand recently appointed Mandy West as new CEO.

Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi continued its shift toward an asset-light business model. This transition included adjustments to manufacturing structures to increase supply chain flexibility.

Regional dynamics and 2026 outlook

Performance varied significantly by geography throughout 2025. North America remained the most stable region for the group, whereas Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Greater China faced more difficult conditions. These markets were impacted by cautious purchasing patterns from wholesale partners and shifting consumer spending habits.

Looking toward 2026, Lanvin Group expects to largely complete its current transformation program. The strategy for the coming year involves deepening brand presence in home markets while exploring further asset-light initiatives and strategic partnerships. The group aims to leverage the creative renewal of its brands and a more streamlined operating structure to navigate the evolving luxury landscape.