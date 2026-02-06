Lanvin Group sells Caruso to MondeVita Italy

Raffaele Caruso has completed an ownership transfer from its former shareholder, Lanvin Group, to MondeVita Italy srl. MondeVita Italy srl is part of Mondevo Group, an international investment group backed by private investors with a long-term outlook.

Mondevo Group was founded by Hussam Otaibi, founder and chairman, and Fabio Brambilla, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Marco Angeloni is confirmed as CEO and will also become a minority shareholder in the company, “strengthening his long-term commitment to the development of Caruso,” the note specifies.

“I am extremely pleased to announce this transaction, which confirms the path Caruso has taken over the years. It reflects a shared passion for Italian culture, lifestyle and craftsmanship, as well as for the distinctive identity the brand has built over time. This transaction further strengthens Caruso's foundations and its deeply Italian DNA,” said Angeloni.

The current management team remains in place and Max Kibardin will continue as creative director for the Caruso brand.

Founded in 1964 in Soragna, Emilia-Romagna, Caruso is an Italian company active in sartorial manufacturing. The company is recognised both as a long-term industrial partner to several fashion houses and as the owner of the Caruso brand. The brand is distributed through a selective international network of top high-end multi-brand stores.

Marco Angeloni Credits: Caruso

Today, Caruso employs over 450 people and has an annual turnover of approximately 35 million euros.

“The transaction represents a change of ownership aimed at providing the company with the resources and long-term ownership structure needed to support its ongoing growth. This applies to both its industrial activities and the development of the Caruso brand, ensuring full continuity of management, strategy and operations,” the management explained.

With the new ownership structure, the company will benefit from new opportunities to support and selectively develop the Caruso brand. It will leverage the strong commercial momentum gained in recent years. “At the same time, the company will continue to operate as a reliable, long-term manufacturing partner for major international fashion houses, preserving its role within the global high-end fashion supply chain,” the management added.

The Soragna production site will remain at the heart of the company's operations.