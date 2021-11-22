Lanvin Group unveils new logo and website

The Lanvin Group on Monday unveiled a new brand identity following the change of its name from Fosun Fashion Group. The Chinese-owned Group aims to build a global portfolio of iconic luxury fashion brands with Lanvin currently its star Maison.

The updated identity, which includes a modernised logo and group website, www.lanvin-group.com, accords Lanvin Group a fresh look to express its commitment both to its heritage and to its determination to be an innovator in the global luxury market.

While Lanvin has been in flux since the exit of its star designers Alber Elbaz in 2015 and Lucas Ossendrijver 2018, current creative director Bruno Sialelli has been tasked with a turnaround strategy and defining a new era and look for the house.

In a press release the company said the rebrand epitomizes Lanvin Group’s endeavor to create an inclusive ecosystem that empowers heritage brands, nurtures diverse talents, and celebrates ingenious ideas.

Ms. Joann Cheng, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said: “We are excited to reveal Lanvin Group’s new brand identity which reflects our ongoing development as one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury groups. Lanvin has always been synonymous with luxury fashion. This new identity speaks to our strong belief in authenticity, creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and inclusivity on a shared platform. We see tremendous potential for Lanvin Group and its growing portfolio of brands to expand as the global luxury industry continues to show robust growth, both in Western markets as well as the fast-growing China market.”

Lanvin Group’s portfolio of heritage brands include French couture house Lanvin, Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi, Austrian skinwear specialist Wolford, American womenswear brand St. John Knits, and Italian menswear tailor Caruso.