Lascana increases annual revenue by four percent

German clothing retailer Lascana has continued its growth trajectory in the 2024/25 financial year. According to a statement released on Thursday, the company, which is part of the Hamburg-based trading and services group Otto Group, increased its revenue for the tenth year in a row.

In the past financial year, the brand generated revenue of 551 million euros, marking a four percent increase year-on-year. E-commerce remained the company’s primary sales channel, accounting for around 85 percent of total revenue. Online sales rose by five percent compared to the previous year.

Lascana aims for eleventh consecutive revenue record

The strongest product group was the fashion and swimwear category. Its revenue grew by four percent YoY to 177 million euros. Revenue in the swimwear segment reached 164 million euros (plus one percent YoY), while in the lingerie segment it increased by six percent to 148 million euros.

Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about the current financial year. “Of course, in our business, which is heavily summer-weighted due to our high market share in swimwear and beachwear, a lot always depends on the weather,” said Lascana founder Jens Fehnders in a statement. “If we have another good and warm summer and our autumn/winter 2025 (AW25) merchandise continues to be so well received, we are confident that we will succeed in setting a new revenue record for the eleventh year in a row.”