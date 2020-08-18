Laura Ashley markets manufacturing and distribution facilities

Laura Ashley has reportedly called in real estate firm Avison Young to market its manufacturing and distribution facilities on behalf of its joint administrators PwC.

The British fashion retailer’s portfolio comprises six properties. Avison Young is actively inviting interest for the locations as a whole or in part, on both a for sale and to let basis. The company has already received a “number of early enquiries”, Property Week reports.

Laura Ashley was acquired by US advisory firm Gordon Brothers in April after falling into administration the month before when rescue talks were thwarted by Covid-19 concerns. The manufacturing and distribution facilities were not part of that deal.