LCI Education expands in Europe, inaugurating new Barcelona campus

LCI Barcelona, a school specialising in art, design, communications, fashion and photography that forms a part of the Canadian LCI Education Group, is expanding to become LCI Education's main European hub with the inauguration of its new campus.

Inaugurated last week, the campus will serve as the European hub for the LCI Education network.

The school offers undergraduate, graduate and master degrees, as well as specialisation courses in art, design, fashion and photography, among others.

The new 11,000 square metre campus will be able to accommodate up to 3,000 students, three times as many as the old LCI Barcelona location.

LCI Education estimates that the new campus could generate more than 41 million euros for the city's economy over the next five years, thanks in particular to international students.

