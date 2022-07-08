Le Book and Ubooker link to digitise talent-booking process

Le Book has announced a strategic partnership with online-talent booking platform Ubooker which will drive the digitisation of the company’s creative industry directory.

Revealed during a launch event at Berlin’s Soho House, the partnership will involve digitising Le Book’s network and directory, bringing it to Ubooker’s online platform to allow users to browse and book talent.

The joint venture, known as ‘Creatives by Le Book - powered by Ubooker’, has involved the formation of a marketplace for talent and industry creatives in photography, styling, hair, art direction and more.

The duo hope that the initiative will “allow creativity to flourish”, they said in a joint release, by removing time-consuming admin work through the use of automatic invoicing, low commission fees, fast payments and customer service.

Applications to join the platform are now open, with those interested to undergo an approval process.

The platform will be open to clients for bookings from autumn 2022 onwards.