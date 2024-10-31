Lectra registers Q3 revenue growth of 11 percent

Driven by both the integration of Launchmetrics and the improvement in the group’s fundamentals, Lectra’s third quarter recurring revenues reached 131.9 million euros and EBITDA before non-recurring items to 26.2 million euros, up by 11 percent and 10 percent, respectively). The EBITDA margin stood at 19.9 percent.

The company said in a release that orders for perpetual software licence, equipment and accompanying software, and non-recurring services at 32.2 million euros were stable compared to the same quarter of 2023.

The annual value of new subscriptions for software came to 2.6 million euros, up 17 percent.

Third quarter revenues reached 120.8 million euros, up 3 percent and EBITDA before non-recurring items was 23.5 million euros, while EBITDA margin before non-recurring items stood at 19.5 percent.

Revenues for the first nine months of 394.2 million euros, were up 10 percent including 111.3 million euros in revenues from new systems, down 5 percent and 282.9 million euros in recurring revenues, up 18 percent, and 56.4 million euros in SaaS revenue.

Gross profit came to 281.6 million euros, up 13 percent and the gross profit margin was 71.4 percent, up 1.7 percentage points.

EBITDA before non-recurring items totalled 68.5 million euros, up 16 percent, and the EBITDA margin before non-recurring items rose to 17.4 percent, up 0.9 percentage point.

Revenues for the period amounted to 364 million euros, up 2 percent and EBITDA before non-recurring items was 63.2 million euros, up 8 percent with EBITDA margin before non-recurring items at 17.4 percent, up 1.0 percentage point compared to 2023.

Lectra forecasts revenues of 600 million euros, of which 400 million euros in recurring revenues, including 90 million euros in SaaS revenues, and an EBITDA margin before non-recurring items exceeding 20 percent.

On February 14, the group, before including the Launchmetrics acquisition, forecasted revenues in the range of 480 to 530 million euros, up 2 percent to 12 percent and EBITDA before non-recurring items in the range of 85 to 107 million euros, up between 10 percent to 40 percent.

The group also reported that Launchmetrics revenues were projected to be in the range of 42 to 46 million euros, with an EBITDA margin before non-recurring items of more than 15 percent.

Given the results for the first nine months, full year revenues and EBITDA before non-recurring items are expected to reach the lower end of the indicated ranges.