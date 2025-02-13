Lectra reports strong Q4 and 2024 results

Lectra, an industrial intelligence solutions provider for the fashion industry, reported an 11 percent increase in fourth quarter revenue to 132.5 million euros, with Launchmetrics contributing 11 million euros.

During the quarter under review, EBITDA before non-recurring items rose 14 percent to 22.6 million euros, with the EBITDA margin improving by 0.5 percentage points to 17.1 percent.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company's revenues grew 10 percent to 526.7 million euros, including 41.2 million euros from Launchmetrics, consolidated since January 23, 2024.

Full-year gross profit increased 13 percent to 376.9 million euros, with the gross profit margin rising 1.8 percentage points to 71.6 percent. EBITDA grew 15 percent to 91.1 million euros, with the EBITDA margin up 0.8 percentage points to 17.3 percent.

Lectra maintained its shareholder compensation policy, proposing a dividend of 0.40 euros per share for fiscal year 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company acknowledged low visibility on new system orders but set a target of over 400 million euros in recurring revenues, including 90 million euros from SaaS. Total revenues are projected between 550 and 600 million euros, with an EBITDA margin close to 20 percent before non-recurring items.