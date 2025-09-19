Lede Company opens Paris office to boost European presence

Independent communications agency, Lede Company, is strengthening its presence in Europe by opening a Talent division in Paris. Following locations in Los Angeles, New York and London, this new Parisian opening is presented by the US company as a key step in its development and international partnership strategy in the fashion and culture sectors.

The Paris agency – whose clients include Isabel Marant, the OTB Group and several major trade shows in the fashion sector, such as Première Vision – will offer a range of services. These include strategic partnerships; media relations; image consulting; and support during European cultural and media events. These elements will enable the Talent division to meet three objectives: to support brands in implementing talent strategies; to offer international visibility to French talent; and to support personalities already represented by the agency in their projects and public relations throughout Europe.

The management of this new entity is entrusted to Olivier Bourgis, as president, and Carlos Freixeda, recently appointed senior vice-president of global communications and marketing for The Lede Company and Ritual Projects.

The Talent division (press relations and public image of personalities) is one of the two pillars of the agency. The other side of Lede Company, Brand, focuses on brands (PR strategy, entertainment marketing, events and influence).