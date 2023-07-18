Lelio Gavazza named Tom Ford Fashion chief executive

The Ermenegildo Zegna Group has appointed Lelio Gavazza to the newly created position of chief executive officer of Tom Ford Fashion, effective September 18.

In a statement, the fashion group said that Gavazza will report to Gildo Zegna, chairman and chief executive of the Zegna Group and will be part of the senior management of the group.

As chief executive, Gavazza will be responsible for the end-to-end of the Tom Ford Fashion business, from collection development to merchandising, through production as well as retail and wholesale distribution.

Gavazza joins the brand from LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, where he is currently executive vice president of sales and retail at jeweller Bulgari. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in global luxury and luxury distribution, and before his current role at Bulgari, he held a series of key regional leadership roles, including managing director of Greater China, and managing director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Gildo Zegna said: “Lelio’s track record of strong global leadership brings outstanding luxury expertise to Tom Ford Fashion across retail management, wholesale distribution, marketing, digital and key markets, including China.

“I have personally known and appreciated Lelio for many years, and I’m confident that his world-class business acumen, deep international experience, and leadership skills will prove invaluable in the development of the Tom Ford Fashion business globally.”

Zegna Group appoints Lelio Gavazza as CEO of Tom Ford Fashion

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. acquired the Tom Ford brand in November 2022 in a deal valued at 2.8 billion US dollars as part of its strategic plans to strengthen its growth for Tom Ford Beauty and Tom Ford Parfums, which it has owned since 2006.

Following the acquisition, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. signed a long-term licensing deal for Tom Ford’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear to Ermenegildo Zegna Group, as well as accessories and underwear. The group also appointed Guillaume Jesel as president and chief executive of Tom Ford and Peter Hawkings as the new creative director following Tom Ford stepping away from his brand to concentrate on film projects.

Gavazza will work closely with Jesel to ensure “the alignment of fashion with the luxury strategy for the brand,” added the Zegna Group.

Jesel said: “I am delighted to welcome Lelio Gavazza as CEO, Tom Ford Fashion. The Estée Lauder Companies and Tom Ford have had an exceptional and longstanding relationship with Gildo Zegna and the Zegna Group. We look forward to working closely with Gildo, Lelio, and their teams to take Tom Ford Fashion to its next level in global luxury.”

While Gavazza added that he was looking forward to continuing “to foster the growth of Tom Ford at the pinnacle of luxury fashion”.

As part of Tom Ford Fashion’s new chapter, the brand will showcase its spring/summer 2024 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in September. This will mark the debut womenswear collection for Hawkings who has been working alongside Tom Ford for 25 years.