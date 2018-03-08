Lenskart aims for Rs 3,000 crore valuation with new deal

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
Lenskart Solutions is undertaking a secondary transaction estimated to value the Faridabad-based company at about Rs 3,000 crore. The deal is the latest example of investors that have, either backed some of India’s most richly-valued startups doubling their positions in the ventures, or joining the investor cap table at a time when there is an abundance of capital, while the deal flow pipeline remains inactive.
Ant Financial, the payments affiliate of the Chinese conglomerate, led a $200 million equity financing round in food delivery and listings company Zomato earlier in February, that saw long-time investor Info Edge dilute its holding worth $50 million in the Gurgaon-based company.
Lenskart over the last 18 months, will see TR Capital and PremjiInvest, the personal investment arm of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, up their stakes in the seven-year-old company, having agreed to buy shares from IDG Ventures India.
The deal is expected to close by mid-March, according to the sources. It is, however, yet unclear if International Finance Corp, the private sector investment arm of the World Bank, Zurich-based asset management company Adveq and Ronnie Screwvala-founded Unilazer Ventures, the other three investors in the company, are also participating in the deal or not.
In a rerun of an earlier transaction in September 2016, PremjiInvest will, once again, pick up an undisclosed stake from IDG Ventures’ first fund. The earlystage, tech-focused venture capital firm will, however, continue to remain invested in Lenskart from both its funds. The transaction at the time had valued Lenskart at close to Rs 2,000 crore.
more news
Latest jobs
Most read
-
Myntra gets Rs 1,171 crore fund boost from Flipkart
-
Tory Burch expands as a lifestyle brand with Nordstrom
-
Arvind Lifestyle plans to boost Gap’s retail, to open shop-in-shops across India
-
Arvind expands Gap's India presence through 17 new shop-in-shops
-
Vivienne Westwood apologises for coping T-shirt design