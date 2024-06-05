Lenzing receives Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award

The Lenzing Group received the Austrian sustainability award for top listed companies, the Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award, taking the first place in the 'Industrials' category.

The award honours those companies that stand out on the capital market with their outstanding sustainability performance. According to the VBV (Austrian Sustainability Index), which is the sustainability benchmark of the Austrian stock market, the Lenzing Group achieved the best score in its category.

"This award shows once again that Lenzing is working tirelessly to make the industries in which it operates even more sustainable and to drive forward the transformation of the textile business model from a linear to a circular economy model," said Christian Skilich, member of the Lenzing Group's management board.

The company said in a statement that other recognised environmental organisations and rating agencies have also testified to Lenzing's efforts in the area of sustainability and the transformation to a circular economy.

For the third year in a row, Lenzing received a place on the annual 'A list' in all categories of the global non-profit environmental organisation CDP. This makes Lenzing one of only ten companies worldwide to receive a triple 'A' - out of over 21,000 companies assessed.

The company added that Lenzing was also once again awarded platinum status in the EcoVadis CSR rating. MSCI awarded Lenzing an 'AA' rating for the third time in a row, placing the company among the top eight percent of rated companies in its peer group.