Lenzing reports resilient performance in first nine months of 2025

Lenzing AG recorded a resilient performance in the first nine months of 2025, marked by a modest 0.7 percent rise in revenue to 1.97 billion euros and a 29.1 percent surge in EBITDA to 340.4 million euros, driven partly by the sale of surplus emission allowances.

This strong profitability was achieved despite a volatile third quarter impacted by ongoing market volatility, tariffs, and geopolitical uncertainties. CEO Rohit Aggarwal stated that the company is focusing on its strengths—strong brands like Tencel and Lenzing Ecovero—and pursuing a strategy focused on value-generating growth through enhanced operational efficiency and optimisation.

To secure long-term competitiveness, Lenzing has initiated a strategic review of its Indonesian production site, with planned administrative adjustments expected to generate 45 million euros in annual savings by the end of 2027. While EBIT was lower at 20.6 million euros due to 82.1 million euros in asset impairments in Indonesia, the company maintained a solid financial position with a liquidity cushion of 993 million euros.

Looking ahead, the managing board anticipates year-on-year growth in EBITDA for the full year 2025, although the outlook remains subject to external economic and geopolitical risks.