Lenzing starts research competition for ethical and sustainable fashion

Austrian fibre producer Lenzing Group will present its new Young Scientist Award for outstanding research in the field of fibres and textiles for the first time in 2022.

The platform for the same will be the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC Dornbirn), which will take place from 14th to 16th September 2022. There, bachelor’s and master’s degree students will have the opportunity to submit their scientific work in the categories of fashion and circular economy, textile recycling and the innovative use of bio-based fibres to a jury of well known industry experts.

The jury consists of Karla Magruder, founder of Acceleration Circularity; Friedericke von Wedel-Parlow from the Beneficial Design Institute Berlin and Dieter Eichinger, head of standardisation and innovation and secretary general of BISFA.

The winning project will receive a prize of 5,000 euros. “The aim is to promote the students’ work and create a platform for networking with the textile and fibre industry,” said Lenzing in a press release.

Applicants for the Young Scientist Award can submit their English-language work - final-year projects, papers, and others - to Lenzing between 1st February and 15th June 2022.

“As one of the leading innovators in improving fibres and wovens for decades, Lenzing is best positioned to make a real difference and create a more sustainable future. Driving research and development forward and supporting young scientists in developing their ideas at all times is not just a matter that is close to our heart. We are convinced that innovation and technological progress are vital to our success in tackling the pressing environmental challenges we face,” commented Robert van de Kerkhof, member of the managing board at the Lenzing Group and president of the Austrian Fibers Institute.