Lenzing suspends dividend policy for FY23

Lenzing AG expects EBITDA for the 2023 financial year to be in a range of 320 million euros to 420 million euros, assuming a further market recovery in the current financial year.

On this basis, the company said in a statement that the company’s managing board of Lenzing AG does not consider the execution of the existing dividend policy of at least 4.50 euros for the 2023 financial year to be appropriate.

Accordingly, Lenzing AG is suspending its dividend policy for the 2023 financial year.

The results of the Lenzing Group for the 2022 financial year will be published on March 09, 2023.