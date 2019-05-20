Lenzing traces its fibers with blockchain technology

Through a partnership with Hong Kong-based technology firm TextileGenesis, Austrian fiber producer Lenzing enters the age of digital traceability: Using blockchain technology to support its Tencel-branded fiber business, Lenzing wants to ensure transparency from wood to the finished garment.

“With Lenzing EcoVero-branded fibers , Lenzing was the frontrunner in physical traceability and is now entering the age of digital traceability. This milestone in transparency is a further strong commitment to sustainability,” said Lenzing Group CEO Stefan Doboczky in a press release on Friday.

“Together with TextileGenesis, we aim to create an unmatched level of transparency for brands and consumers. With this step, Lenzing will further help to green up the textile industry,” Doboczky added.

Via a QR code on the final garment, Lenzing customers and partners will be able to detect the origin of the clothes they intend to buy and to identify Tencel fibers and the respective wood source in each production and distribution step of a garment or home textiles.

The fiber producer announced that it would carry out several pilot tests over the next few months involving partners along the entire value chain. Lenzing expects TextileGenesis’ platform to be fully operational from 2020 onward.