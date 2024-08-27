Lenzing unveils Tencel brand refresh

Cellulose fibre supplier The Lenzing Group has unveiled an identity refresh for its flagship textile brand Tencel, which will be adopting the renewed theme ‘Nature. Future. Us.’ in what looks to be an embodiment of its wider ethos.

With the brand refresh also comes a strategic repositioning that Tencel hopes will help it navigate the evolving textile industry while continuing to commit to “eco-conscious and resource-efficient fibre solutions”.

Speaking on the shift, Eva McGeorge, senior director of global marketing and branding, commercial textiles at Lenzing AG, said the new theme created a “very inspiring and inclusive voice for Tencel”.

She continued: “Since introducing Tencel Lyocell in 1992 and bolstering the overall brand positioning in 2018, Tencel has been striving to bring innovative, sustainable textile fibres to the world.

“The latest Tencel brand evolution expands on our vision to spearhead resource-efficient and circular business practices attributed to our fibres, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life disposal of consumer products.

“To facilitate real change in the value chain, everyone in the industry needs to transform together. We will continue to build stronger collaborations.”

Much of Tencel’s growth has indeed been attributed to collaborations, as well as its transparent approach to communicating with customers, which the company said can put them at ease that they are “choosing renewable, traceable fibres”.

Further details on the new Tencel branding is to be unveiled during the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Trade Fair on August 27 to 29 at the Lenzing booth.