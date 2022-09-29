Levi’s sets out to become net-zero by 2050 in new sustainability report

Denim brand Levi’s has revealed a slew of new sustainability goals for the coming years in its newly published 2021 Sustainability Report.

Among details of the brand’s recent sustainability-centred achievements over the last year, Levi’s has also set 16 “people- and planet-first goals” that it said would illustrate its commitment to bettering the world.

One of its most notable targets is to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases no later than 2025, a goal it said it is planning to submit for SBTi approval in 2023.

Similarly, the company is looking to implement a 40 percent reduction in supply chain greenhouse gas emissions through its supply chain by 2025 and a 90 percent reduction in all company operated facilities by the same year.

Ultimately, it has committed to achieving 100 percent renewable electricity throughout its facilities by 2025.

Within its ‘Consumption’ segment, Levi’s stated that it wants to either increase or introduce resale and upcycling initiatives, with the goal to be circular ready by 2026, which it will measure against the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Make Fashion Circular Framework.

Other goals revolve around a zero-waste-to-landfill model, the elimination of single-use plastic in consumer-facing packaging and certified screened chemistry at its fabric mills.