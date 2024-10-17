Levi Strauss & Co. publishes inaugural climate transition plan, aims to be net zero by 2050

Denim and lifestyle brand Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) has published its inaugural climate transition plan, which includes a roadmap for the company to reach both its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target by 2030 and its goal of being a Net Zero emissions company by 2050.

Following in the footsteps of the H&M Group and Reformation, Levi Strauss & Co. climate transition plan focuses on three key areas for significant progress. The first sees the company improving its internal operations by reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions through investments in energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy, and a global energy management system to guide decision-making.

Levi Strauss & Co. sets Science-Based-Targets in climate transition plan

The second part of the climate transition plans sees LS&Co. working with its global suppliers to address scope 3 emissions and setting Science Based Targets (SBT), investing in sustainable materials, providing supplier financing for energy and emissions reductions, and promoting circularity and sustainable farming practices. The third part of the plan sees LS&Co. ensuring good governance by embedding climate risks and opportunities into its business plans, next to seeking third-party feedback and advocating for policies that support the climate transition.

Levi Strauss & Co. headquarters Credits: Levi Strauss & Co.

“For years, LS&Co. has been deeply engaged in fighting the climate crisis and sought to lead by example in tackling one of the most pressing and urgent issues of our time,” said Jeffrey Hogue, LS&Co.’s chief sustainability officer, in a statement. “Our climate transition plan embodies our commitment to doing our part, reaching our targets, and working with partners across our value chain to enable collective action to address climate change. These steps will not only move us toward our Net Zero climate ambition by 2050 but also strengthen our own business’s resilience to the effects of climate change.”

LS&Co.’s climate transition plan builds on its previous environmental achievements and outlines the steps the company aims to take, both independently and in partnership with others, to achieve its SBT initiatives that are approved Net Zero ambition. Key targets set by the company include a 90 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2025 (from a 2016 baseline), a 42 percent reduction in scope 3 emissions related to apparel production by 2030 (from a 2022 baseline), achieving 100 percent renewable electricity in all company-operated facilities by 2025, and reducing freshwater use in high-stress areas by 50 percent by 2025 (from a 2018 baseline).

LS&Co.'s plan aligns with the latest climate science and key reporting frameworks, including the TCFD, CDP, and We Mean Business Coalition. Recognizing the critical impact of climate change on biodiversity, ecosystems, and global populations, the plan outlines a path to prevent nature loss and ensure a just transition. The company noted that it also consulted trusted advisors and gathered insights from leading NGOs, research institutions, investors, and respected brands, both within and beyond the industry, to create its plan.

“In a time where companies may be tempted to stay quiet on sustainability efforts, it’s important to push for this level of transparency,” said Eliot Metzger, director of sustainable business and innovation at World Resources Institute, who participated in the company’s transition plan stakeholder workshop, in a statement. “A climate transition plan allows all stakeholders to understand how the company will work together with its value chain. I urge companies to focus on people, inside and outside the company, who will be critical partners in achieving the transition plan.”

LS&Co. added that it plans to update its climate transition plan at least every three years to stay aligned with international frameworks and address climate risks and opportunities. The company aims to continue to publicly disclose its progress through regular sustainability reports, focusing on climate, consumption, and community, which is in line with its mission to drive profits through principles and make a significant global impact.