Levi Strauss integrates operations in Colombia and expands its presence in Spain

Levi Strauss & Co. continues to advance its global strategy of direct control over its international operations. According to Modaes, citing the Mercantile Registry, the company has acquired its business in Colombia through its Spanish subsidiary, Levi Strauss de España. In February 2024, this entity reportedly executed a capital increase of 30.45 million euros to absorb the Bogotá-based company, which until now was responsible for the brand's distribution in the Latin American country.

The operation represents a new step in the vertical integration process that the American company has been implementing globally to strengthen its positioning in key markets.

In parallel, Levi Strauss has reinforced its presence in Spain with the acquisition of two of its most emblematic stores in the country: the points of sale located in Passeig de Gràcia and La Roca Village, both in Barcelona. These stores, which operated under the franchise model, have come to be managed directly by the company after a joint investment of 4.73 million euros.

These initiatives occur in a context of strong growth for the Spanish subsidiary, which closed 2023 with an increase of +27.6 percent in its turnover, reaching 60.69 million euros, and quadrupled its net profit. On the organizational level, the Barcelona office has gained weight within the European structure, consolidating itself as one of the group's five key headquarters in the region.

Globally, Levi Strauss & Co. began 2025 with solid results. In the first quarter of the year, the company recorded revenues of 1.5 billion dollars, representing a growth of +3 percent year-on-year and exceeding market expectations in both sales and profitability. Net profit reached 150 million dollars, with diluted earnings per share of 38 cents.

The strong performance of the Levi’s (+8 percent) and Beyond Yoga (+10 percent) brands has been decisive, along with the notable growth of the e-commerce channel, which increased by 13 percent. By region, the company managed to increase its revenues in the Americas (+6 percent) and Asia (+7 percent), while Europe recorded a decrease of -5 percent.

Despite this decrease, the company maintains its annual revenue growth forecast between +3.5 and +4 percent. These forecasts are supported by an effective transformation strategy, a solid margin structure, and an agile supply chain that allows it to adapt quickly to market changes.