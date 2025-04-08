Levi Strauss maintains outlook despite economic uncertainty

Levi Strauss & Co. reported a 3 percent increase in first-quarter revenue to 1.5 billion dollars, demonstrating "resilience in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty and tariff pressures." The company also maintained its revenue growth outlook for the year.

Net income for the quarter rose to 150 million dollars, with diluted earnings per share reaching 38 cents.

"We exceeded revenue and profitability expectations in Q1 marking a strong start to the year, another proof point that our transformation strategy is working," stated Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co. She added, "While we recognize that we are operating in an uncertain environment, our global footprint, strong margin structure, and agile supply chain position us to navigate the balance of the year and beyond."

Levi Strauss posts revenue growth, maintains outlook

The Levi’s brand was up 8 percent globally during the quarter under review and Beyond Yoga net revenues increased 10 percent.

Geographically, in the Americas, net revenues increased 6 percent and within the Americas, the US grew 8 percent on an organic basis. In Europe, net revenues decreased 5 percent, while Asia net revenues increased 7 percent.

DTC net revenues increased 9 percent, e-commerce grew 13 percent but wholesale net revenues decreased 3 percent.

Maintaining its outlook for the year ahead, Levi Strauss & Co. reiterated revenue growth of 3.5 to 4 percent and diluted earnings per share in the range of 1.20 dollars to 1.25 dollars.