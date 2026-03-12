Levi’s e-commerce platform to be powered by Scayle

Enterprise commerce platform Scayle, part of Zalando SE, has announced a global partnership with American denim and apparel brand Levi’s to power its e-commerce across the US, Canada, and Europe.

More than 350 online shops run on Scayle’s e-commerce software, including international brands and retailers such as British luxury department store Harrods, footwear retailer Deichmann, German fashion company X.Oliver, and German eyewear brand Fielmann. Adding Levi’s to its portfolio follows the company’s expansion into the US with the registration of Scayle Inc. in New York.

In a statement, Scayle said the move was a “strategically significant partnership,” and a “lighthouse win” in the US, the world’s largest software-as-a-service market, representing more than 50 percent of global volume.

The addition of Levi’s represents what Scayle calls its “core target profile as a global fashion brand with a strong strategic focus on direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth and omnichannel excellence”, while also strengthening its position in the US market.

Tobias Ring, managing director at Scayle, said: “This partnership is a strong signal of our growth ambitions in the US and demonstrates the strength of our enterprise commerce technology for leading fashion and lifestyle brands globally.

“Together, we’re setting a new standard for seamless, scalable, and customer-centric digital experiences, preparing Levi’s business for the next era of digital retail.”

For Levi’s, the denim and apparel brand said the move would accelerate its long-term growth through a DTC-first strategy, which prioritises omnichannel experiences, as it looks to push forward the brand’s focus “to drive an elevated and premium online experience” and showcase its full denim lifestyle assortment.

The implementation of Scayle to Levi.com is already underway, with the companies stating that key site migrations are expected to begin this year and continue into 2027.

Jason Keinath, vice president of product management and UX at Levi Strauss & Co., added: “Over the past several years, we’ve been rewiring Levi’s to operate as a best-in-class, direct-to-consumer-first retailer, grounded in a deep understanding of how and where our fans want to engage with us.

“With Scayle, we’ve found a partner that brings a deep understanding of fashion, enabling us to build a modern, AI-powered e-commerce platform that will further elevate the Levi.com experience while best showcasing our full head-to-toe denim lifestyle offering. Together, we’re creating a differentiated brand experience that only Levi’s can deliver.”