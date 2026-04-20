Levi's executive appointed new CEO at Van de Velde

Belgian lingerie group Van de Velde has appointed Marc Dambremez as chief executive officer. According to a press release, he will take up the position on August 31, 2026. He succeeds Karel Verlinde, who is leaving the organisation after seven years.

Dambremez has been tasked with accelerating the company's next phase of growth. With over 15 years of international experience in the fashion industry, he brings expertise in brand-driven growth, international retail and consumer engagement. He is expected to drive further growth while preserving the heritage of craftsmanship and quality.

Chairman Yvan Jansen commented on the appointment. “Marc brings strong fashion expertise and a distinct consumer-centric mindset to strengthen and scale our brands at a time when global brand relevance and speed to the consumer are crucial.” According to Jansen, Dambremez will lead Van de Velde towards “sustainable growth and long-term value creation”.

Dambremez called the move “particularly attractive”: “The strength of the brands and the opportunities that lie ahead are particularly attractive, and I look forward to building a high-performance culture where the consumer is at the heart of the strategy. My focus will be on accelerating the momentum in our core markets.”

From Levi Strauss & Co. to Van de Velde

After more than 16 years, Dambremez moves from Levi Strauss & Co.. There, he held various international leadership positions, including managing director for Asia Pacific and managing director for retail outlets EMEA. He was also vice president of global retail, real estate and franchise.

Van de Velde's portfolio includes brands such as PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Sarda. The company partners with thousands of retailers worldwide.