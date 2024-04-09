Levi's is cutting 42 jobs at its European headquarters

Levi Strauss is cutting jobs at its European headquarters in Machelen, Belgium, its European management reportedly announced according to Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad. The news comes after the US fashion brand revealed it was cutting 10 to 15 percent of its jobs worldwide earlier in January.

The European headquarters will thus say goodbye to 42 employees, where some 250 jobs are based. Retail staff are not affected by the layoffs.

A staff member reported to the media outlet that the first phase of the Renault Act procedure - a Belgian labour law related to mass layoffs - had already been completed last week.

The news comes after Levi's announced its first quarterly results of this year, with the fashion company recording a decline in sales and a net loss in the period. Changes in the company's operations are said to be behind the drop. The net loss came to 11 million dollars.