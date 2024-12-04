LHCA supports the Congressional Slow Fashion Caucus

The Leather and Hide Council of America (LHCA) has pledged its support for the Congressional Slow Fashion Caucus, which hope to introduce “climate-smart politics to reduce, repair, rewear and recycle textiles”.

Founded by district of Maine congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Washington district’s Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and California's Sydney Kamlager-Dove, it is the first US caucus dedicated to curbing waste and pollution from the fast fashion industry. It has already been backed by major players active in the sustainable fashion industry, including Patagonia, ThredUp, Remake and The RealReal.

The LHCA, which promotes the US leather industry and represents the interests of 75 member companies across the leather supply chain, said it was supporting the cause as it believes that leather has a vital role to play in sustainable fashion as it’s a natural, durable and repairable material. Leather, it states, embodies the ethos of slow fashion.

Mike York, co-chair of LHCA and Tennessee Tanning plant manager, said in a statement: “The aims of the Congressional Slow Fashion Caucus are closely aligned with those of the LHCA. We have long said that fast fashion, and its toll on the environment, must be combatted. The best way to do this is to encourage smart shopping, long use, repair and recycling.”

Kerry Brozyna, president of LHCA, added: "Leather, is a true champion of the slow fashion movement, offering a remarkable triple win. For brands, it means a premium, timeless product that aligns seamlessly with their sustainability goals.

“For consumers, it delivers beauty, durability, and the joy of owning something that only improves with age - repairable, long-lasting, and always in style. And for the planet, the longer life of leather translates to less waste, reducing the need for constant replacement and keeping valuable materials out of landfills.”