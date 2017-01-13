Libas gets listed on NSE

Libas has become the first Indian designer label to get listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Libas launched in 2004 with high fashion now aims for a turnover of Rs 1,000 crores. It is present in Mumbai, Pune, Ludhiana and Dubai and plans to expand further and make its presence felt in Delhi, Kolkata and a few other cities by the end of this financial year.

Libas Designs is engaged in the process of fabrication of fabric into garments. It offers sherwanis, suits, jackets, shirts, pants, and Indo westerns for men; saris, suits, lehengas, gowns, and anarkalis for women. The brand is on major e-commerce sites and has its own portal. It has tie-ups with more than 80 Indian and international designers and has an inventory of more than 500 designer clothes. Currently, Libas has eight stores, either owned or franchised.

The company also offers an extensive range of jute bags, best suited for everyday use. With hundreds of different colors and styles, customers have a good number of options to choose from. Customers can also design their own bag by choosing their own dimensions, colors and features such as buttons, zippers, handles and of course overall styling. Other accessories are jewelry, belts, cufflinks.

Libas was incorporated in 2004. On the performance front, the company reported a jump of 21.32 percent in its total revenue in financial year ’16 as compared to financial year ’15. Net profit increased by 158.61 percent in March 2016 compared to March 2015. Return on net worth increased to 25.77 percent in financial year ’16 from 13.43 percent in financial year ’15 and 14.69 percent in financial year ’14.