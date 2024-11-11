Lifestyle brand Vuori secures 825 million dollar investment

Southern Californian performance apparel brand Vuori has announced it received a 825 million dollar investment, raising its valuation to 5.5 billion dollars. The funding round was led by General Atlantic and Stripes, alongside a cohort of additional investors.

Structured as a secondary tender offer, the funding will see the leading investors become strategic partners of what Vuori’s CEO and founder, Joe Kudla, said was its “ongoing mission and growth journey”. In a release, Kudla added that the duo brought “industry expertise and track records in helping emerging category leaders accelerate their expansion efforts while sustainably scaling globally”.

Vuori eyes 100 stores by 2026

He continued: “We are excited to partner with our new and existing investors to continue pursuing Vuori’s mission to make quality products that empower deeper connections with consumers everywhere.”

This latest round builds on a previous 400 million dollar investment in 2021, which had valued Vuori at four billion dollars. The company said that the additional funding reflected its “momentum in disrupting the athleisure industry”, a market that it reported is expected to grow at approximately +7 percent CAGR through 2028 in the US.

Since its founding in 2015, Vuori has expanded across 18 countries through both brick-and-mortar locations and a network of distributors, with the company planning to exceed 100 stores by 2026. Europe and Asia were cited as key markets in this growth plan.