Lifestyle Retail Group rebrands to Secret Sales Group amid tech-led shift

Lifestyle Retail Group (LRG) is rebranding as Secret Sales Group to reflect the scale of its off-price retailer, Secret Sales, and an industry shift towards tech-led platforms.

The name change will only apply to the group’s corporate identity, with consumer-facing brands to retain their existing names and operations.

While Secret Sales itself has “become one of the most recognised names in European off-price retail”, Chris Griffin, CEO of Secret Sales Group, said momentum was being seen across the group’s wider portfolio and core markets.

Next to Secret Sales, the company also operates via a slew of international platforms acquired in recent years, including Germany’s Dress for Less; Spain’s Dreivip; and Sweden’s Afound. Such deals have allowed the group to globally expand, leveraging existing consumer bases while also applying its own infrastructure.

This growth has continued into 2026, during which the company has added 150 sellers, more than 500 brands and increased available inventory by over 100 percent.

“Those numbers demonstrate the growing demand from brands and retailers for a pan-European solution that allows them to efficiently monetise excess inventory while maintaining control of pricing, presentation and brand positioning,” Griffin said.

He continued: “The retail landscape is changing rapidly. Brands are increasingly moving away from traditional clearance models and towards technology-led solutions that give them greater control, greater flexibility and better outcomes.

“We believe that shift is only just beginning. Our ambition is simple: to become the first place brands think of when they need to efficiently distribute excess inventory across Europe. The combination of AI, automation, data and scale is helping us get there faster than ever."