LIM College names new board members, partners with global university association InUni

The last week of January 2024 was an eventful week for fashion business school LIM College in New York City. The US institution appointed three new members to its college board and announced a strategic partnership with global education consultancy InUni.

At the beginning of the week, the college sent out a press release announcing the appointment of a new chair to its board of directors and an additional two new board members.

Former vice chair of the board and LIM college alumna was named chair, succeeding William Borner. In addition, the institution welcomed higher education leader Dario Cortes and Denise Vujovich, who has several years of experience in the retail industry.

LIM College, InUni partner to expand international student base

Later that week, LIM College announced that it is joining forces with academic education consultancy InUni, which is part of the Global University Systems (GUS) network to facilitate international students’ access to U.S.institutions such as LIM College.

For LIM College, the aim of the partnership is to expand its student base so it becomes more diverse and international. InUni will actively introduce the programmes taught at LIM College to its global network and audience.

InUni works with academic institutions in the UK, US and Europe, assisting potential students with the applications and admissions process, among other things.