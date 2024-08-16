Lin Ning posts 2.3 percent H1 revenue growth

In the first half of 2024, Li Ning’s revenue amounted to 14,345 million Chinese yuan, an increase of 2.3 percent.

Gross profit for the period increased by 5.8 percent to 7,236 million Chinese yuan and the overall gross profit margin was 50.4 percent, up 1.6 percentage points compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The company’s basic earnings per share decreased to 75.80 cents.

Li Ning’s board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 37.75 cents per ordinary share.

Li Ning Company Limited’s portfolio includes its core Li-Ning brand, and self-owned or licensed labels Double Happiness (table tennis), Aigle (outdoor sports), Danskin (fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga) and Kason (badminton).