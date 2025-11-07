Lingerie label Peachaus secures investment from former Matalan CEO

Angus Monro, the former chief executive officer for Matalan, has joined Peachaus as acting chairman after investing 250,000 pounds in the lingerie label.

Monro, who has also held various positions at THG and B&Q, is hoping to back the brand’s founder, former Topshop fashion director Gillian Ridley Whittle, in her mission of providing more comfortable options for women’s underwear.

In a statement, Monro said: “I love Gilly and her unique approach to values-led retailing. Peachaus combines purpose, inclusivity and real commercial potential and I’m excited to help scale that.”

Monro’s appointment marks a new phase of growth for Peachaus, which is currently rearing for further funding and national expansion.

Following its founding in 2022, the company had already received early backing from former Michael Kors CEO Cedric Wilmotte, as well as further investment from ex-Wacoal CEO, Tracey Lewis, and advisory support from Sweaty Betty founder Tamara Hill-Norton.

Peachaus’ model strays from traditional retail, bringing bra fitting directly to women in workplaces, co-working hubs and festivals. Its approach has seen over 800 women fitted over the last year, with an 80 percent conversion rate and over 20 percent of sales in E-cup or above.

Ridley Whittle has also been intentional in positioning the brand as more of a mainstream health and lifestyle solution provider than just simply an underwear platform, thus reflecting a wider vision of disrupting the global lingerie market.