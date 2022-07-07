Lion Brothers Company appoints Chistopher Heyn as president and CEO

Lion Brothers Company, a designer and manufacturer of apparel identity, has announced the appointment of Christopher Heyn as the company’s president and CEO.

In a release, Heyn said on his appointment that he was “excited” to be joining the team, adding: “As the marketplace continues to evolve, what attracts me to Lion Brothers is the opportunity to leverage their continuing advancements in technology and innovation which will provide solutions in how brands effectively and efficiently service their customers and consumers in the future.”

Heyn most recently served as CEO of US lifestyle brand Southern Tide, driving the brand’s omnichannel expansion and building on its D2C and B2B efforts. Heyn has also worked in leadership roles at Nautica, Summit Golf Brands and the National Basketball Association’s Global Merchandise Group.

“Chris’ tremendous industry experience will help Lion expand more rapidly into new markets, categories and geographies,” said Suzy Ganz, executive chairman of Lion Brothers. “We look forward to his keen insights and outstanding leadership. He is an executive that truly understands why identity matters.”