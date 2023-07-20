Lion Pose launches in Sephora and Mindy Kaling invests

Lion Pose, a 'science-led' beauty brand developed by Harvard-trained dermatologists, has raised 3 million US dollars from investors and celebrities, including actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, and officially launched in Sephora.

The beauty brand is focused on raising the industry's standards of clinical testing and research for underrepresented voices by concentrating on inclusivity and science-led formulations, such as its debut product Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum, designed to tackle hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and scarring safely and effectively on all skin tones.

The serum, which launched on Sephora's website this week, harnesses the power of a 15 percent active acid blend, including azelaic, glycolic, lactic, and tranexamic acids, along with antioxidants like glutathione to lift away dead skin cells and visibly improve the evenness of skin tone.

Following its participation in the Sephora Accelerate and Y Combinator, Lion Pose raised 3 Million US dollars from investors, including beauty and wellness fund Ignite XL, Precursor Ventures, Mindy Kaling, Rob Lowe's LH Capital, Howard Klein, Talia Frenkel founder of L. Brands, and former-CEO of Guthy Renker (Proactiv parent company) Ben VandeBunt.

As well as an investor, Kaling will become a brand ambassador and said in a statement: "My decision to come on board Lion Pose was simple. I found an unbeatable product that was backed by a vision I have always believed in, and one that has informed everything I do in my career. That representation and inclusion are just good business.

“Madhu and Nisha are deeply committed to the idea that inclusivity in clinical skincare is not the goal, but the requirement for any good product. In raising the standards for clinical testing and research in beauty, Lion Pose has created better, more effective products, for even more skin colours and types. And I can say this first hand as one of their earliest adopters. From the moment I tried Lion Pose, I knew it was something special and wanted in on the success!"

Lion Pose’s Unspotted serum, priced at 79 US dollars, is available as part of ‘Clean at Sephora’ online before rolling on in selected stores from August 28.