Live Tinted secures 10 million US dollars

Clean and inclusive beauty brand Live Tinted has closed a 10 million US dollar Series A funding round led by Monogram Capital Partners, with support from Unilever Ventures, Devonshire Investors and Silas Capital.

The fresh capital brings the total funding raised to date to 15 million US dollars, with Live Tinted adding that the money will be used to accelerate its retail growth at Ulta Beauty, as well as product innovation, adding marketing and executive hires and driving category expansion.

Oliver Nordlinger, co-founder and partner of Monogram Capital Partners, said in a statement: “From the outset, Live Tinted really stood out to us as an inclusive and solutions-oriented brand for people with melanin-rich skin.

“Collaborating with Deepica and the rest of the Live Tinted team has been such a pleasure and we remain incredibly excited for all of the growth ahead.”

Deepica Mutyala founded Live Tinted in 2018 after her YouTube videos on tips for colour correcting went viral. In 2019, the brand launched its hero product, Huestick, a multistick and colour corrector that sold out immediately and accumulated a 10,000-plus waiting list.

Image: Live Tinted

To date, the vegan, cruelty-free Live Tinted has sold more than one million units as it continues to champion multicultural beauty. It is also the first-ever South Asian brand to be available at Ulta Beauty and is the fastest-growing beauty brand in its Sparked programme.

Commenting on the funding, Mutyala, chief executive and founder of Live Tinted, said: “Live Tinted started for me as a way to bring an underrepresented community together. The process of raising and closing the funding was one of the toughest business journeys I’ve been through, especially as a woman of colour.

“I wanted to find the right partners and investors to share my vision and beliefs for Live Tinted’s future, who could also help the brand continue to grow and make a mark in the beauty industry.”