Liverpool FC switches from Nike to Adidas

German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas will be the new jersey partner of the British football club Liverpool FC. On Monday, the Herzogenaurach-based company and the current leader of the English Premier League announced a multi-year agreement. Adidas will replace the US company Nike as the outfitter of the club for the coming 2025/26 season.

"From August 1, 2025, Liverpool FC will wear the iconic three stripes for the third time in its illustrious history," a joint statement said. "Adidas will supply the match, training and leisure clothing for all men's, women's and academy teams, as well as LFC Foundation staff."

Liverpool FC had already played in Adidas jerseys from 1985 to 1996 and from 2006 to 2012. According to media reports, the German company is now spending more than 70 million euros per season to resume the partnership.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden praised the agreement. "We are delighted that Adidas and Liverpool Football Club are working together again. The club is one of the biggest and most recognisable names in world football with a huge fan base," he said in a statement. "We are honoured to once again provide players with cutting-edge technology to play at the highest level. The kits worn in previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever made. We look forward to bringing back these classics and developing new, exciting products for fans."